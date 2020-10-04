Home >News >World >PM Johnson says ‘Eat Out’ drive may have spread Covid in UK
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

PM Johnson says ‘Eat Out’ drive may have spread Covid in UK

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 04:11 PM IST Bloomberg

Under the 'Eat Out to Help Out' drive, the government paid up to 10 pounds per person toward the cost of a meal in a restaurant or cafe in an attempt to kick-start the economy and encourage people to spend money again after the pandemic lockdown

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that his government’s summer plan to subsidize dining out may have helped spread the coronavirus.

Under the “Eat Out to Help Out" drive, the government paid up to 10 pounds ($12.94) per person toward the cost of a meal in a restaurant or cafe in an attempt to kick-start the economy and encourage people to spend money again after the pandemic lockdown.

The surge in Covid-19 infections since September has forced Johnson to clamp down on the hospitality sector, imposing a 10 p.m. closing time curfew and tighter rules on wearing face coverings in pubs and restaurants.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday, Johnson defended the “Eat Out to Help Out" program for helping to protect millions of jobs in the hospitality industry but conceded that it may have had an impact on infections.

“It was very important to keep those jobs going," Johnson said. “Insofar as that scheme may have helped to spread the virus, then obviously we need to counteract that."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)

UK PM Boris Johnson says 'resilient' Donald Trump will make strong recovery

1 min read . 07:38 AM IST
Group net income slumped to 10.33 billion rupees ($141 million) in the three months to June from 13.51 billion rupees a year earlier (Bloomberg)

Vedanta’s profit tumbles as India lockdown hurts output, demand

1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
Child-friendly COVID-19 ward of the state-run LNJP Hospital (Photo: PTI)

Around 8,000 covid-19 patients discharged from LNJP hospital since March

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout