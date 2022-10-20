UK Political Crisis Live Updates: PM Liz Truss quits as UK's Tories in chaos

UK Political Crisis Live Updates: PM Liz Truss quits as UK's Tories in chaos2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:08 PM IST
- Liz Truss, 47, quit after just 44 days in office, and will become the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history
Liz Truss Resigns Live Updates: British Prime Minister Liz Truss today dramatically announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office. Speaking in Downing Street, the UK PM said she would stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen to serve as Tory leader.
Top names to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss include Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Ben Wallace.
Considering the divisions in the Conservative party there is no evident candidate. However, any replacement would face a country likely heading into a recession.
Read more about the probable replacements for Truss here
Truss was hanging on to power by a thread on Thursday, after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a no confidence vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony.
Truss' resignation comes after her economic policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.
The crisis began when the Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks
Read the key points to this big story here
"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party." Truss said in her resignation speech.
Read full text of her speech here
Truss said she would stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen to serve as Tory leader.
"We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week," she said, after senior backbench MP Graham Brady told her the game was up.
Truss, 47, resigned after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of unfunded tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!