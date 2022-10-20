Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
UK Political Crisis Live Updates: PM Liz Truss quits as UK's Tories in chaos

2 min read . 07:08 PM ISTLivemint
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

  • Liz Truss, 47, quit after just 44 days in office, and will become the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history

Liz Truss Resigns Live Updates: British Prime Minister Liz Truss today dramatically announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office. Speaking in Downing Street, the UK PM said she would stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen to serve as Tory leader.

20 Oct 2022, 07:08 PM IST Top names to replace Liz Truss

Top names to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss include Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Ben Wallace.

Considering the divisions in the Conservative party there is no evident candidate. However, any replacement would face a country likely heading into a recession.

Read more about the probable replacements for Truss here

20 Oct 2022, 07:03 PM IST Tories in chaos after top ministers quit

Truss was hanging on to power by a thread on Thursday, after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a no confidence vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony.


20 Oct 2022, 06:57 PM IST Truss becomes shortest serving PM of UK

Truss' resignation comes after her economic policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

The crisis began when the Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks

Read the key points to this big story here

20 Oct 2022, 06:51 PM IST 'I cannot deliver..': Truss says in resignation speech

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party." Truss said in her resignation speech.

Read full text of her speech here

20 Oct 2022, 06:47 PM IST Truss to remain PM unless successor is chosen

Truss said she would stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen to serve as Tory leader.

"We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week," she said, after senior backbench MP Graham Brady told her the game was up.

20 Oct 2022, 06:40 PM IST Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Truss, 47, resigned after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of unfunded tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout.

