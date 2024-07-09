Russia to facilitate return of Indians working in Russian Army: Report

Russia agrees to send back all Indian Army workers, as raised by Modi in meeting with Putin. Warm rapport between Modi and Putin in Moscow. Emphasis on diplomatic resolution for Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated9 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo)

Russia has decided to discharge and facilitate the return of all Indians working in the Russian Army, sources told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

On Monday, PM Modi met President Putin in Moscow. The two leaders displayed a warm rapport, engaging in a private meeting followed by dinner. During their discussions, they addressed the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The Indian government believes that a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be achieved on the battlefield but through dialogue and diplomacy.

Indians in Russian Army

Many Indians, enticed to Russia with lucrative education or job opportunities, found themselves conscripted into the Russian Army to fight against Ukraine when the conflict erupted in February 2022.

Some media reports stated that these Indians were employed as security aides in the Russian military and were compelled to fight alongside Russian soldiers.

In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that at least four Indian nationals, including a 30-year-old resident of Hyderabad serving in the Russian Army, had been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, in April, the MEA stated that among the Indian nationals working as support staff in the Russian Army, ten had returned to India.

Modi-Putin meeting in Moscow

Putin embraced Modi at his home at Novo-Ogaryovo, greeted him as his "dear friend" and said he was "very happy" to see him, according to an account by Russia's TASS state news agency.

"Our official talks are tomorrow, while today in this comfortable, cozy setting we can probably discuss the same issues, but unofficially," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

The Russian president offered Modi, who is on his first visit to Russia in five years, tea, berries, and sweets and took him on a motorised cart tour of the grounds.

Modi's trip to Moscow and India's relationship with Russia amid the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine raise concerns, the US State Department said.
 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
