PM Modi accorded grand welcome upon arrival in France; set to hold talks with Emmanuel Macron | Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris for a three-day visit to France, where he will engage in bilateral talks with Emmanuel Macron, co-chair an AI Action Summit, and speak to business leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Paris on Monday evening for a three-day visit to France. The Indian leader will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, co-chair an AI Action Summit and address business leaders during the trip. 

The PM will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron on Monday evening. The event will be held at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting Heads of Government and State. It is also likely to be attended by CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit.

