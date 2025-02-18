During a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, discussions included the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee confirmed that both leaders addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest, naturally leading to conversations about the evolving situation in West Asia.

According to Chatterjee, PM Modi and the Amir of Qatar conveyed their respective positions on the Israel-Hamas war, highlighting the significance of diplomatic dialogue in addressing such critical matters.

The meeting, held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, was part of Sheikh Tamim's two-day state visit to India. This visit marks a continuation of the historically close ties between India and Qatar, with discussions also focusing on enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

The Amir's visit comes at a time when Qatar has been playing a pivotal role in facilitating negotiations related to the conflict in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry has confirmed 48,271 Palestinian deaths in Israel’s war on Gaza, while 111,693 people have been wounded. The Government Media Office has updated its death toll to at least 61,709 people, saying thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are now presumed dead.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that the bodies of four Israeli captives still in Gaza are expected to be handed over by Hamas on Thursday, a first since the start of the devastating war.

The ceasefire development between Gaza and Israel took giant steps back when Israeli PM Netanyahu visited US President Donald Trump in Washington, following which the latter announced a contentious ‘Gaza takeover’ plan.

The announcement, although did not reach the dotted line, garnered much obvious support from Netanyahu. On Monday, Netanyahu said he is “committed” to a United States proposal to take over the Gaza Strip and displace its Palestinian residents, as Washington’s top diplomat was in Saudi Arabia to push the plan, which is opposed by Arab states.

Human rights groups have slammed the Donald Trump administration’s push to take over Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians as a violation of international law amounting to ethnic cleansing.

