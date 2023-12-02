Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the United Nations' ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on December 1. In a photo post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote in Italian: “Met PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future." Also Read: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni applauds PM Modi calls him the ‘most loved leader’ of the world Meloni in turn also posted a selfie with the Indian PM saying, “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi"

Also Read: PM Modi announces ‘Startup Bridge’ between India and Italy

Busy day in Dubai

PM Modi participated in a series of bilateral meetings at the Dubai Summit, engaging with several world leaders on critical global issues. He had discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Also Read | COP28: What is it and why is it important? Mint explains

On the sidelines, Modi also met with King Charles III, acknowledging his significant role in combating climate change. "Earlier today in Dubai, I had the opportunity to interact with King Charles, who has always been passionate about environmental conservation and sustainable development. He is an important voice in the fight against climate change," he said on X.

Additionally, the Indian Prime Minister engaged with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, discussing various bilateral and global matters. "Met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, and had a great conversation on various issues," he said on X.

Also Read: India, Italy discuss leaders’ dialogues

Modi was in Dubai to participate in the World Climate Action Summit, a high-level segment of COP28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), emphasizing the significant impact of climate change on countries in the Global South. He stressed the necessity of climate finance and technology for realising the aspirations of these nations.

Modi also highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on countries like India despite their smaller contributions to it. The PM landed at Delhi airport late on Friday night.

Also Read: India, Italy may finalize migration & mobility agreement

Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson, summarised the visit as: "PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.