PM Modi and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia conflict, call for secure shipping lanes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure and noted that both sides agreed on the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and keeping shipping routes open and secure.

“Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure,” PM Modi said on X.

He added, “We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia intercepts and destroys ballistic missile Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had intercepted a missile hitting the Riyadh region, as Iran targets the kingdom and its Gulf neighbours with strikes.

Its defence ministry said on X, “A ballistic missile fired in the direction of the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed."

Saudi Arabia asks Iranian military attache to leave country A few days ago, Saudi Arabia directed an Iranian diplomat and three members of his team to leave the country, as the kingdom and its Gulf neighbours face Iranian strikes in response to US-Israeli attacks, as per ANI.

In a statement condemning “repeated Iranian attacks,” Riyadh said it had decided to declare the military attaché of the Iranian embassy, along with three members of its military mission, persona non grata. The foreign ministry said they had been given 24 hours to depart, according to a message posted on social media.

Meanwhile, in response to the war, Saudi Arabia started transporting millions of barrels of crude oil daily through a major pipeline linking its Gulf coast energy facilities to export terminals on the Red Sea, as per AFP.

Known as the Petroline, the pipeline has helped mitigate the impact of the conflict by enabling Saudi Arabia to bypass the now-closed Strait of Hormuz, which previously handled about 20 percent of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Also Read | What an influx of 17,000 US troops could mean for the Iran war

Pakistan is set to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye for talks on a broad range of issues, including efforts to ease tensions in West Asia amid the ongoing war in Iran, its Foreign Office said on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan said it was “actively and constructively engaged” with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to help bring the Iran war to a peaceful end.