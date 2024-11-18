PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit after ‘productive’ visit to Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks arrived in Brazil to attend the G20 Summit setting the stage for impactful discussions with world leaders in Rio de Janeiro. His earlier visit to Nigeria was marked by meaningful dialogues and a prestigious national award.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 06:46 AM IST
PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit after ‘productive’ visit to Nigeria
PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit after ‘productive’ visit to Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on November 18 to attend the G20 Summit. Monday is the second leg of the Prime Minister's three-nation tour.

Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Also Read | ‘I’ve brought the smell of …’: PM Modi says to Indian diaspora in Nijeria

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the national award, the "Grand Commander of the Order of Niger" (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a prestigious ceremony at the State House in Abuja on Sunday.

“Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders,” Modi said on X. Earlier, announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X that the PM landed in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In Brazil, Modi will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19, alongwith PM Modi.

Headed to Guyana after Brazil

Modi is scheduled to visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the third and final leg of his trip. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Also Read | PM Modi receives prestigious Nigerian award, vows to strengthen India-Nigeria ti

"This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday, November 16.

Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's G20 presidency last year.

Modi's visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after 17 years.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Modi’s visit underscores India’s growing influence in global diplomacy.
  • The inclusion of the African Union as a G20 permanent member marks a significant step for international collaboration.
  • The summit will facilitate discussions on pressing global issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 06:46 AM IST
PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit after 'productive' visit to Nigeria

