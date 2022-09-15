PM Modi arrives in historic Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend SCO summit which will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand in order to be part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The SCO summit is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand in order to be part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The SCO summit is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues, according to news agency PTI report.
Notably, the SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years and the summit will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Landed in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit," Modi tweeted.
Notably, the SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years and the summit will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Landed in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit," Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the airport, was welcomed by Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, ministers, Governor of Samarkand region and senior officials, while he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev among other leaders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the airport, was welcomed by Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, ministers, Governor of Samarkand region and senior officials, while he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev among other leaders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before his departure, PM Modi in a statement said, “at the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation. “Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism."
Before his departure, PM Modi in a statement said, “at the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation. “Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism."
Additionally, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev, noting, “I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit."
Additionally, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev, noting, “I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit."
It is worth noting that there is no confirmation over his possible bilateral with Xi. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the summit. "We will keep you fully apprised when the PM's schedule of bilateral meetings unfolds," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday when asked if Modi and Xi will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to PTI report.
It is worth noting that there is no confirmation over his possible bilateral with Xi. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the summit. "We will keep you fully apprised when the PM's schedule of bilateral meetings unfolds," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday when asked if Modi and Xi will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to PTI report.