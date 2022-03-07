New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed his concerns over the safety and security of Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy. Modi also suggested a direct conversation between Putin and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, it said.

"Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts," it said.

Putin briefed Modi about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians including Indian students.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also spoke to the Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President briefed Modi about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis Modi reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Ukrainian authorities for facilitating the evacuation of more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

The Indian government is evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine through its neighbouring countries including Romania and Hungary, under 'Operation Ganga'.

About 1,314 Indians have been airlifted on Monday by seven special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a statement. According to the ministry, over 17,400 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22 February.

The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights stands at 15,206. One C-17 IAF flight, with 201 Indians on board, is expected to arrive on Monday evening. IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, as part of the 'Operation Ganga'.

