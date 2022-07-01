OPEN APP
PM Modi asks Vladimir Putin to settle Ukraine conflict through diplomacy
In light of India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone on July 1 to discuss the situation of the world's energy and food markets, according to a statement from PM Modi's office.

According to the statement, PM Modi urged Putin to use diplomacy and negotiation to settle the Ukraine conflict.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. "The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

