PM Modi asks Vladimir Putin to settle Ukraine conflict through diplomacy1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 04:11 PM IST
PM Modi has urged Putin to use diplomacy and negotiation to settle the Ukraine conflict.
In light of India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone on July 1 to discuss the situation of the world's energy and food markets, according to a statement from PM Modi's office.