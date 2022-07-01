Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi asks Vladimir Putin to settle Ukraine conflict through diplomacy

PM Modi asks Vladimir Putin to settle Ukraine conflict through diplomacy

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS
1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

PM Modi has urged Putin to use diplomacy and negotiation to settle the Ukraine conflict.

In light of India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone on July 1 to discuss the situation of the world's energy and food markets, according to a statement from PM Modi's office.

According to the statement, PM Modi urged Putin to use diplomacy and negotiation to settle the Ukraine conflict.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. "The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

