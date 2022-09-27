PM Modi attends state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

PM Modi attends state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
Abe was shot on 8 July while he was giving a public address in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Abe was shot on 8 July while he was giving a public address in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. He later succumbed to his injuries.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state funeral of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state funeral of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
According to the PMO, representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state/government participated in the state funeral.
According to the PMO, representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state/government participated in the state funeral.
Abe was shot on 8 July while he was giving a public address in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Abe was shot on 8 July while he was giving a public address in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. He later succumbed to his injuries.
PM Modi honoured the memory of former PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan partnership, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
PM Modi honoured the memory of former PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan partnership, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
Following the state funeral, PM Narendra Modi had a private meeting with Akie Abe, spouse of the late Shinzo Abe, at the Akasaka Palace, the statement said.
Following the state funeral, PM Narendra Modi had a private meeting with Akie Abe, spouse of the late Shinzo Abe, at the Akasaka Palace, the statement said.
Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Akie Abe. He recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by Abe in taking India-Japan relationship to new heights.
Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Akie Abe. He recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by Abe in taking India-Japan relationship to new heights.
The prime minister also had a brief interaction thereafter with Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida.
The prime minister also had a brief interaction thereafter with Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida.