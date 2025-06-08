PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus exchange Eid al-Adha wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended warm wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, and its people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Highlighting the holy festival’s reflection of “timeless values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood," he extended wishes for Yunus’s good health and well-being.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of India, I convey warm greetings to you and the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha,” Modi wrote in a letter dated June 4, 2025.

“This holy festival is an integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India and is celebrated with immense joy and fervour by millions of people of Islamic faith across the country. It reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world,” the prime minister said.

In response to Modi’s letter, Professor Yunus thanked Modi for his thoughtful message and expressed appreciation for the shared values and traditions celebrated through Eid.

“Eid-ul-Azha is a time of reflection, which brings communities together… and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world,” Yunus said in his letter.

He also said: “I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples.”

“On this blessed occasion, I wish you, Excellency, good health and happiness and the people of India peace, progress, and prosperity,” Yunus concluded.

Bangladesh to hold polls by next April Amid demands from Bangladesh’s major political parties to hold polls by December, Yunus on Friday said national elections will be held by the first half of April 2026.

“Based on this announcement, the Election Commission will provide a detailed roadmap for the elections at an appropriate time,” he said during a televised address to the nation on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Yunus, who took charge after the toppling of the former premier Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August last year, said that the government’s key responsibility is to hold a clean, peaceful, festive, and inclusive election.