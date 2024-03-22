PM Modi becomes first foreign head to be bestowed with Bhutan’s highest civilian award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’
The announcement of the highest civilian honour was made by the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during the 114th National Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest honor, making him the first foreign government leader to receive this honour from the Himalayan nation. The King of Bhutan bestowed the honor upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
