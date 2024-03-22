Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest honor, making him the first foreign government leader to receive this honour from the Himalayan nation. The King of Bhutan bestowed the honor upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Order of the Druk Gyalpo was bestowed upon PM Modi in recognition of “his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people".

Notably, the announcement of the honour was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Pertinently, PM Modi has embarked on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. Earlier he called upon Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu.

PM Modi also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of Bhutan King.

On his arrival in the Himalayan country, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kilometers from Paro to Thimphu. Hundreds of locals awaited Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the palace.

After he arrived at the Tashichho Dzong Palace earlier today, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome there.

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

PM Modi also received a special welcome at his Hotel in Thimphu as youngsters from Bhutan gave a cultural performance of Garba on the song written by PM Modi. Making the Gujarati folk dance more graceful, youngsters wore Gujarat's traditional attire, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama.

