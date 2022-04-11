This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Biden and Modi failed to reach a joint condemnation of the Russian invasion when they last spoke in early March at a meeting of the so-called Quad alliance of the United States, India, Australia and Japan.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit Monday, clouded by US frustration over New Delhi's neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting comes ahead of India and the US "2 2" ministerial meetings in Washington
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit Monday, clouded by US frustration over New Delhi's neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting comes ahead of India and the US "2 2" ministerial meetings in Washington
Regarding the virtual meeting, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday, "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets."
Regarding the virtual meeting, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday, "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets."
Biden and Modi failed to reach a joint condemnation of the Russian invasion when they last spoke in early March at a meeting of the so-called "Quad" alliance of the United States, India, Australia and Japan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Biden and Modi failed to reach a joint condemnation of the Russian invasion when they last spoke in early March at a meeting of the so-called "Quad" alliance of the United States, India, Australia and Japan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the "2 2" ministerial meetings, will be taken by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. For the meeting, the Indian defence minister and External Affairs Minister arrived in Washington on Sunday. The fourth edition of the annual dialogue comes amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the "2 2" ministerial meetings, will be taken by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. For the meeting, the Indian defence minister and External Affairs Minister arrived in Washington on Sunday. The fourth edition of the annual dialogue comes amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
According to the schedule released by US State Department, Blinken will meet with Jaishankar at the Department of State at 9:00 a.m (local time). Post that Blinken, Austin, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will participate in the U.S.-India 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue at the Department of State.
According to the schedule released by US State Department, Blinken will meet with Jaishankar at the Department of State at 9:00 a.m (local time). Post that Blinken, Austin, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will participate in the U.S.-India 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue at the Department of State.
Following that, the four of them will attend a signing ceremony of Space Situational Awareness Memorandum of Understanding, which refers to the knowledge of the space environment, including location and function of space objects and space weather phenomena.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following that, the four of them will attend a signing ceremony of Space Situational Awareness Memorandum of Understanding, which refers to the knowledge of the space environment, including location and function of space objects and space weather phenomena.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later, Blinken will hold a joint press availability with Austin, Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh. Moreover, Blinken will host a working dinner with Austin, Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh at the Department of State.
Later, Blinken will hold a joint press availability with Austin, Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh. Moreover, Blinken will host a working dinner with Austin, Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh at the Department of State.
The last 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi. India and the United States held a bilateral 2 2 inter-sessional meeting in September last year in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean.
The last 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi. India and the United States held a bilateral 2 2 inter-sessional meeting in September last year in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean.