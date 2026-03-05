PM Modi calls for dialogue and peace in joint press briefing with Finland President Stubb amid Middle East tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a joint press briefing with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, where he emphasised that both nations believe in dialogue and called for peace amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

During the press briefing, he referred to the landmark trade agreement concluded with the European Union in January, stating that despite a period of global uncertainty, India and Europe are entering what he described as a golden era in their partnership.

PM Modi mentioned, "Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed."

He further said the agreement would deepen cooperation between India and Finland by boosting trade, investment, and technological collaboration, while reinforcing their partnership in key sectors including digital technology, infrastructure development, and sustainability.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted Finland’s growing popularity among Indians, noting that the Nordic nation is increasingly becoming a top choice for Indian students and skilled professionals.

He also announced a major development aimed at formalising bilateral ties, stating that the two countries had signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement designed to link their respective innovation ecosystems.

Also Read | How an India-Finland partnership can draw a global roadmap for circular economy

The Prime Minister added that cooperation would also expand in the entrepreneurial domain, with plans to enhance joint research initiatives and strengthen collaboration between startups.

Finland ‘role model in education’: PM Modi Recognising Finland’s strong global reputation in academics, he described the country as a “role model in the field of education".

PM Modi elaborated on the key areas of academic collaboration, stating, “Today, we have also agreed to expand research cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education.”

He stressed the comprehensive scope of the bilateral relationship, saying, "This means that we are going to deepen our cooperation at every level of human development, from school to industry."

PM Modi also underscored the strategic value of the partnership in a wider regional framework, noting that Finland is an important ally for India within the Nordic region.

Pointing to shared priorities in environmental and scientific research, he further stated, "We are also expanding our cooperation with Finland in Arctic and polar research."

Also Read | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Canadian PM Carney in New Delhi

Earlier, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. President Stubb, who is on a State Visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in the capital on Wednesday.

His visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is focused on strengthening bilateral relations and broadening cooperation between India and Finland across multiple sectors.