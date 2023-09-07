PM Modi calls for rules-based global order to strengthen Asean-India cooperation

In his address at the Asean-India Summit and East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the necessity of establishing a rules-based global order in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic . His remarks come amidst growing concerns over China's assertive actions in territorial disputes, which were highlighted by Beijing's release of a controversial map claiming territories of other nations as part of China.

India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan have protested against the Chinese map.

Modi proposed a 12-point plan during the Asean-India Summit to enhance cooperation with the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). He stressed the shared interest in promoting the voices of the Global South and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. He asserted that India is determined to work with all Asean members to achieve these goals, as cited by a Hindustan Times report

“The 21st century is the century of Asia. This is our century. This requires the creation of a rules-based post-Covid world order, and everyone’s effort for human welfare," he said at the Asean-India Summit, speaking in Hindi.

Modi's remarks at the East Asia Summit, attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, were notably direct. The EAS includes ASEAN member states and key dialogue partners like Australia, China, Japan, Russia, and the US.

“It is imperative to adhere fully to international laws, and everyone’s commitment and joint efforts are also necessary to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," Modi told the EAS.

“As I have said before – today’s era is not of war. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only path to resolution," he added, speaking again in Hindi.

Modi also told the EAS that multilateralism and a rules-based global order are essential for countering challenges such as terrorism, extremism, and geopolitical conflicts in a global landscape surrounded by uncertainties.

“The need of the hour is an Indo-Pacific where international law, including UNCLOS, applies equally to all countries; where there is freedom of navigation and overflight; and where there is unimpeded lawful commerce for the benefit of all," he said.

Modi further said that the Code of Conduct for South China Sea being negotiated by Asean states and China “should be effective and in accordance with UNCLOS" or United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. “Additionally, it should take into consideration the interests of countries that are not directly involved in the discussions," he added.

He described the EAS as the only leaders-led mechanism for cooperation on strategic matters in the Indo-Pacific that also plays a “pivotal role as the primary confidence-building mechanism in Asia".