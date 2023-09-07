PM Modi calls for rules-based global order to strengthen Asean-India cooperation

PM Modi calls for rules-based global order to strengthen Asean-India cooperation2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 04:26 PM IST
PM Modi emphasizes rules-based global order, asserts India's commitment to cooperation with ASEAN, and calls for adherence to international law at ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit. Concerns over China's assertive actions and territorial disputes highlighted.
In his address at the Asean-India Summit and East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the necessity of establishing a rules-based global order in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. His remarks come amidst growing concerns over China's assertive actions in territorial disputes, which were highlighted by Beijing's release of a controversial map claiming territories of other nations as part of China.