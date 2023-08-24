PM Modi concerned ‘bigger BRICS will turn bloc into China mouthpiece’, sets rules for new entrants1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST
BRICS leaders face hurdles in expanding the group, endangering efforts to increase their influence in global affairs. India is concerned that a larger BRICS would become a mouthpiece for China.
Despite BRICS leaders batting for expansion on the group, the negotiations are facing last-minute hurdles, endangering efforts to amplify the "Global South's" influence in global affairs. A Reuters report cited, the leaders contemplating over how much thee bloc can grow and how quickly. In fact, the source close to development say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in not in favour of a bigger bloc and has introduced new admission criteria.