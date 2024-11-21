Modi receives Guyana’s highest honour, the Order of Excellence; PM says, ’This belongs to 1.4 billion Indians’ | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to President Irfaan Ali for receiving Guyana's highest award, emphasising that it represents the 1.4 billion Indians. He highlighted the strong relations between India and Guyana, rooted in shared history and mutual trust.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Modi receives Guyana's highest honour, the Order of Excellence; PM says, 'This belongs to 1.4 billion Indians' | WATCH
Modi receives Guyana’s highest honour, the Order of Excellence; PM says, ’This belongs to 1.4 billion Indians’ | WATCH

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali conferred the Order of Excellence, the country's highest civilian honour, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday. At the event PM Modi, “This honour does not only belong to me but also to 1.4 billion Indians.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “... I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring me with Guyana's highest award... This honour does not only belong to me but also to 1.4 billion Indians. This is living proof of our commitment towards our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field. India and Guyana relations are based on our shared history, cultural heritage and deep mutual trust...”

The India-Guyana partnership thrives on well-established bilateral frameworks, including a joint ministerial commission and periodic consultations between foreign ministries. These mechanisms are complemented by cultural exchange initiatives and a joint business council, which have significantly boosted economic and cultural ties. 

Key contributors to this collaboration are the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), which have played pivotal roles in enhancing trade and investment between the two nations.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE: Cong workers attack car transporting EVMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit underscores India’s expanding influence, especially in the Caribbean. 

Also Read | India’s central bank should adhere to its inflation-targeting mandate

Recent accolades from Guyana, Barbados, and other countries further highlight PM Modi’s stature as a prominent global leader. These honors reinforce India’s growing importance in global diplomacy, cementing its position as a significant player on the world stage.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: PM Modi awarded Guyana’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Excellence | WATCH

Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said, “Technology, innovation and digitization must not be used to widen the gap between the countries. These advancements must be made to reduce the gap and poverty and bring the world closer together... India has been championing new technology innovation and PM Modi reminded us in CARICOM that you are a member of this CARICOM family. We want you to know we hold you as a member of this CARICOM family... It was a bilateral meeting that was different. It was a meeting of minds, an exchange of ideas and a commitment to helping each other to overcome challenges.” as quoted by ANI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldModi receives Guyana’s highest honour, the Order of Excellence; PM says, ’This belongs to 1.4 billion Indians’ | WATCH

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.000.00
      Chennai
      77,101.000.00
      Delhi
      77,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.