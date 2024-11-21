Modi receives Guyana’s highest honour, the Order of Excellence; PM says, ’This belongs to 1.4 billion Indians’ | WATCH

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali conferred the Order of Excellence, the country's highest civilian honour, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday. At the event PM Modi, “This honour does not only belong to me but also to 1.4 billion Indians.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “... I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring me with Guyana's highest award... This honour does not only belong to me but also to 1.4 billion Indians. This is living proof of our commitment towards our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field. India and Guyana relations are based on our shared history, cultural heritage and deep mutual trust...”

The India-Guyana partnership thrives on well-established bilateral frameworks, including a joint ministerial commission and periodic consultations between foreign ministries. These mechanisms are complemented by cultural exchange initiatives and a joint business council, which have significantly boosted economic and cultural ties.



Key contributors to this collaboration are the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), which have played pivotal roles in enhancing trade and investment between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit underscores India’s expanding influence, especially in the Caribbean.

Recent accolades from Guyana, Barbados, and other countries further highlight PM Modi’s stature as a prominent global leader. These honors reinforce India’s growing importance in global diplomacy, cementing its position as a significant player on the world stage.