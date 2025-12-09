PM Modi congratulates Andrej Babis on becoming Czech Republic’s new PM, vows to deepen India-Czechia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 9, congratulated populist billionaire Andrej Babiš who was sworn in as the Czech Republic's new prime minister, following October’s parliamentary election, and vowed to deepen India-Czechia ties.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Andrej Babis and said, “Congratulations, Excellency Andrej Babiš, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between India and Czechia. @AndrejBabis”

Babiš, previously prime minister from 2017-2021, promised Czechs that he will fight for their interests "at home and anywhere in the world” and will do his utmost for the Czech Republic to become “the best place for life on earth.”

President Petr Pavel invited him to form the next government after his ANO (YES) movement scored a strong victory in the October elections and secured a majority coalition with two smaller groups – the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the right-wing Motorists for Themselves.

The parties will be creating 16-member Cabinet – in this, ANO will hold eight posts and also the prime minister's office. The Motorists would have four and the Freedom party three. Pavel will appoint the entire Cabinet on Monday, his office said.

The new partnership makes up 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament, relegating the four center-right parties of the pro-Western government led by previous Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the opposition.

The new coalition is set to follow Hungary and Slovakia and shift the Czech Republic away from supporting Ukraine in Russia's nearly four-year war. Coalition members are also critical of the EU, rejecting policies particularly on environment and migration.

“An old ally has returned,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said of Babiš. Orbán is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest partner among EU leaders. “Welcome back on board Andrej!”

Babiš, 71, still faces fraud charges in a case involving EU subsidies, and the new parliament will have to lift his official immunity for a court to issue a verdict.

After he lost the 2021 parliamentary election, he was beaten by Pavel, a retired army general, in a vote for the largely ceremonial post of president.

