Bangladesh's national elections concluded with incumbent Prime Minister and leader of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina cinching victory and her fifth term in office. A general election that would join the list of Bangladesh's tumultuous poll history, saw opposition parties boycott the voting citing non-guarantee of ‘fair and free’ polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party won 223 of 299 seats for a simple parliament majority, according to unofficial results from the offices of the Election Commission. The election for one seat was postponed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site X and said, “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh.". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a press conference Sheikh Hasina expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising its pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh during critical moments in history.

In a press conference at her residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, she said, "India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India."

The Prime Minister stressed the historical significance of India's support during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the subsequent challenges faced by the nation in 1975. She hailed the enduring friendship between the two countries and reiterated the importance of India as a key ally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the next 5 years, our main focus will be on economic progress and fulfilling all the work that we have started. We have already declared our manifesto, and we follow our election manifesto whenever we prepare our budget and try to fulfil our promises. The development of the people and our country is our main aim," Sheikh Hasina added.

She further expressed her commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh, emphasising the responsibility she feels towards the citizens who have repeatedly voted for her.

"I try to work for my people. With motherly affection, I look after my people. Our people gave me this opportunity. Time and again, people have voted for me, and that is why I am here...I am just a common person but I always feel responsible for my people. I feel this is the opportunity to serve my people and ensure them a better life," she also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hasina was re-elected for a fifth term in the national election that was conducted on Sunday amidst the boycott by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former PM Khaleda Zia, who is currently in jail.

