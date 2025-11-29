PM Modi congratulates ‘good friend’ Australian PM Anthony Albanese on his wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese on his wedding with Jodie Haydon. Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life,” along with a clip from Haydon and Albanese's wedding.

Advertisement

Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in a small ceremony at the prime minister’s official residence in Canberra on Saturday – making him the first Aussie PM to get married while in office.

The Australian PM's wedding comes after the final sitting day of the Australian parliament for 2025 on Friday, and six months on from Albanese’s landslide re-election victory.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Albanese had hailed ties between India and Australia as a ‘very strong one’ – when he and PM Modi held a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg – on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

PM Modi and Anthony Albanese's meeting During the meeting on November 21, Albanese expressed condolences over the Red Fort terrorist attack and the bus crash in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims lost their lives.

“We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong. I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today,” Albanese had said that time.

PM Anthony Albanese's wedding on Saturday is his second marriage after his 19-year marriage to his first wife, former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt, ended in 2019, as per ABC News. He has one son, Nathan, from his previous marriage.

Advertisement

The wedding took place on Saturday afternoon at Albanese’s official residence, the Lodge, witnessed by a small group of close family and friends, including Albanese’s son, Nathan, and Haydon’s parents, Bill and Pauline.

Who is Jodie Haydon? According to a report by ABC News, Jodie Haydon and Albanese have been together for five years.