PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on ‘remarkable’ poll win: ‘To further strengthen the India-UK partnership…’

First Published5 Jul 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Keir Starmer has pledged a 'reset' for the Labour Party’s relationship with the Indian diaspora to pursue a 'new strategic partnership', including an FTA, with India if his party won a strong mandate.
Keir Starmer has pledged a 'reset' for the Labour Party's relationship with the Indian diaspora to pursue a 'new strategic partnership', including an FTA, with India if his party won a strong mandate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated PM-elect Keir Starmer on Friday after the Labour party secured a landslide win in the UK elections. The party's poll manifesto has indicated a changed approach towards India with commitment towards a “new strategic partnership” that includes a free trade agreement. The human rights barrister-turned-politician has also led efforts to rebuild ties with British Indians who had felt alienated under former leader Jeremy Corbyn over a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Keir Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity,” Modi tweeted.

Starmer meanwhile told supporters during a victory rally on Friday that “change begins now” and vowed to “restore Britain to the service of working people”.

“I have a clear message for you all today: this is a changed Labour Party. What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek a free trade agreement (FTA), we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security,” he had declared last year during the India Global Forum.

Starmer also ought to reassure British Hindus that there is “absolutely no place for Hinduphobia in Britain” during a visit to the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in London last week. 

(With inputs from agencies)

