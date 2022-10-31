Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Brazil Presidential elections while looking forward to working with him on further deepening and widening the bilateral relations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office(PMO) wrote, “Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues"

Earlier, US President had also congratulated Lula on 'winning free, fair, and credible election'. In a press release by the White House, the US President said, “I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead."

Lula won the Presidential elections in a tightly fought contest by beating the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. As per Brazil's election authority, Lula secured 50.9 percent of the votes compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1 percent.

The Presidential elections were the most closely contested elections since 1985 when Brazil returned to democracy with just over 2 million voters separating both candidates. It is also the first time an incumbent President failed to win re-election.

Talking about his victory in a speech Sunday evening at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo, Lula said, “Today the only winner is the Brazilian people… It’s the victory of a democratic movement that formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies so that democracy came out victorious."

“We did not face an opponent, a candidate. We faced the machine of the Brazilian state put at his service so we could not win the election,"

The President-elect has promised to reunite the country after the divisive race and rebuild ties with other government bodies.

Lula who last served as the president from 2003 to 2010 is set to take oath as President on January 1,2023.