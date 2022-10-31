PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on Brazil election victory2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 03:27 PM IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva popularly known as ‘Lula’ won the closely contested run-off election for the Brazil's top job
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Brazil Presidential elections while looking forward to working with him on further deepening and widening the bilateral relations.