PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on Brazil election victory

Earlier, US President had also congratulated Lula on 'winning free, fair, and credible election'. In a press release by the White House, the US President said, “I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead."

