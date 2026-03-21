PM Modi conveys Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iran President, stresses on open shipping lanes amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he spoke with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and extended greetings on Eid and Nowruz. He reiterated the need to protect freedom of navigation and stressed that shipping routes must remain open and secure amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions.
He said both sides voiced hope that the festive season would usher in peace, stability, and prosperity across West Asia as the ongoing conflict continues.
PM Modi also said he strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, warning that such incidents undermine regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.
“Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” PM Modi said on X.
He added, “Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”
“Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran,” he concluded.
(This is a developing story. More to come)