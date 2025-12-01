PM Modi ‘deeply concerned’ about health of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, says ‘ready to extend all support…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep concern about the health condition of Bangladesh's former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, acknowledging her long-standing contributions to Bangladesh's public life.

Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.

He further offered heartfelt prayers and wishes for her swift recovery, adding that India is prepared to provide any support needed in this difficult time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, “Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can.”

How is Khaleda Zia? Zia is “extremely unwell”, and she has been placed on ventilation, with both local and international medical specialists overseeing her treatment, her party leaders said on Monday, as reported by PTI.

Four days later, the three-time prime minister was shifted to the coronary care unit after several of her health complications worsened.

Her condition has deteriorated, and she was put on ventilation, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan was quoted as saying by news portal tbsnews.net.

"She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation," he told reporters outside Evercare Hospital here.

Zia, the wife of slain Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman, has been suffering from multiple other health complications, including liver and kidney issues, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related illnesses.

Earlier on Saturday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said doctors believe she may need treatment abroad, but her present condition does not allow her to travel.

Earlier this year, Zia returned to Bangladesh on May 6 after spending four months in London for advanced medical treatment.

Her elder son, Tarique Rahman — the BNP's acting chairman — has been based in London since 2008. Her younger son, Arafat Rahman, passed away in 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The BNP has re-emerged as the leading force in Bangladesh’s transformed political landscape, following the student-led violent uprising that overthrew then–prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, 2024.