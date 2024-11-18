PM Modi ‘deeply touched’ by welcome in Brazil for G20 Summit, ‘affection that binds us across continents’

The Indian diaspora warmly welcomed PM Modi in Rio de Janeiro, expressing excitement and pride. Modi, attending the G20 Summit, emphasized India's role in global cooperation and thanked the community for their vibrant reception, which included traditional performances and gifts.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro. (PTI Photo)
Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

PM Modi was greeted at his hotel with a vibrant dandiya ceremony performed by dancers dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, celebrating his arrival with cultural fervour. Adding a spiritual touch to the occasion, Vedic scholars chanted Vedic mantras to welcome the Prime Minister. Members of the diaspora also presented him with gifts as a gesture of respect and admiration.

The Indian Prime Minister landed in Brazil after completing the first leg of his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Rio de Janeiro, he was received by Indian officials, including Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy.

The Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers, waving flags and carrying pictures of the Prime Minister, expressing their enthusiasm. Speaking to ANI, a diaspora member remarked, "We are excited for this moment. We wanted to meet the leader of one of the largest democracies in the world." Another member said, "It's an honour to see him in person. It is a proud moment for us."

Earlier, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the summit, posting, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." The summit holds special significance as India, a Troika member, plays a key role in shaping the agenda while passing the presidency baton to Brazil.

During his visit to Nigeria, PM Modi held discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on cooperation in defence, health, technology, and education. India also announced a humanitarian aid package of 20 tons to assist Nigeria's flood relief efforts.

PM Modi emphasised Brazil's continuity of the Global South agenda, stating, “This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPM Modi 'deeply touched' by welcome in Brazil for G20 Summit, 'affection that binds us across continents'

