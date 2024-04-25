PM Modi dials Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for invite to G7 Summit in June
The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on Italy’s 79th anniversary of Liberation Day, according to the official statement. PM Modi also thanked Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit scheduled to take place in Italy in June 2024.