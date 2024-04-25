The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on Italy's 79th anniversary of Liberation Day, according to the official statement. PM Modi also thanked Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit scheduled to take place in Italy in June 2024.

During the conversation, the leaders reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen Strategic Partnership. They exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the official statement said.

PM Modi thanked PM Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in June 2024 in Puglia, Italy.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the prime minister said," Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership."

They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral Strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi last met his Italian counterpart on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai in December 2023, where he said he looks forward to India-Italy collaborative efforts for a sustainable, prosperous future.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni also posted a selfie of her with Prime Minister Modi, captioned #Melodi, which went viral on social media at that time.

The two prime ministers also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year. During the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated Italy's support for India's G20 Presidency and welcomed Italy's decision to join the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor.

