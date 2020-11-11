PM Modi dials WHO chief to discuss global collaboration for combating COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday discussed the ongoing global collaboration for combating COVID-19 pandemic. Modi had a telephone conversation with the WHO chief.

Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for the WHO's important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the pandemic, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said. He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases.

The WHO director general stressed the close and regular collaboration between the WHO and the Indian health authorities. He appreciated the country's domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the campaign against tuberculosis, the PMO said.

India has an important role to play in global health issues, said WHO chief, according to statement.

The prime minister and the director general also had a productive discussion on the value of traditional medicinal systems, especially for enhancing wellness and immunity of the global population, the statement said. They agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols, and for careful scientific validation of time-tested traditional medicine products and practices, it said.

Modi also informed the director general about the planned celebration of Ayurveda Day in India on 13 November, under the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19, according to the statement.

Narendra Modi and the WHO director general also discussed the ongoing global collaboration for countering COVID-19. Ghebreyesus strongly appreciated Modi's unequivocal commitment to deploy India's capacities as a leading manufacturer of vaccines and pharmaceuticals for the benefit of humanity, according to the PMO.

"Namaste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration & advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. WHO welcomes India's leading role in global health, & to universal health coverage," Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to COVAX and making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good. The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it," he mentioned in another tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via