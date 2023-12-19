Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. PM Modi took to social media to inform about his conversation with Netanyahu and said the two leaders “had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pm Modi said he shared concerns with Netanyahu “on the safety of maritime traffic".

The Indian prime minister also highlighted "India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected".

Meanwhile, an Israeli statement said Netanyahu and PM Modi discussed the need to protect shipping and the global economy from attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"The two leaders spoke about the importance of safeguarding the free shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that is threatened by the Houthis at the behest of Iran, and the global interest in preventing harm to international trade, including the economies of Israel and India," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office was quoted by Times of Israel as saying.

According to Al Jazeera, the Iran-backed Houthis have attacked numerous vessels over recent weeks, saying they are targeting ships in the Red Sea "with links to Israel" in protest against its military offensive in Gaza. The group has warned against sailing towards the area.

The attacks have caused concerns about the impact on the passage of oil, grain and other goods on what is an important global trade route, and they have pushed up the cost of insuring and shipping goods through the Red Sea.

"The leaders also spoke about moving forward on a proposal to bring labourers from India to Israel, which has suffered a flight of Thai and other foreign workers during the Gaza war that erupted on October 7," Reuters reported.

