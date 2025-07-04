PM Narendra Modi enjoys desi culture in Trinidad & Tobago at dinner hosted by Indian-origin prime minister | See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared that, during a dinner hosted by Trinidad & Tobago’s PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, food was served on a Sohari leaf. The leaf is “of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots”, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to PM Modi, the leaf is often used during festivals and special events in Trinidad & Tobago, showing deep respect for Indian traditions.

Earlier, PM Modi presented a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to PM Persad-Bissessar. He also gifted holy water from the Saryu river from the Mahakumbh 2025 held in Prayagraj.

Social media users reacted to PM Modi’s post.

One of them wrote, “Culture truly brings people together!”

“Our country has an old tradition and civilization of eating food on banana leaves and drinking water in earthen glasses which foreigners are now trying. And our countrymen are adopting foreign traditions and civilization,” wrote one social media user.

“How thoughtful of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to incorporate the Sohari leaf into the dinner! It's a beautiful nod to the cultural heritage of Trinidad & Tobago, especially for those with Indian roots. Serving food on Sohari leaves during special occasions is a lovely tradition that adds to the festive spirit and sense of community," came from another.

One user commented, “It’s a tribute to our shared heritage, values, and the deep Indo-Caribbean bond.”

“This blend of formal diplomacy with traditional serving methods shows how culture can bridge political divides. Powerful symbolism,” reacted another.

The East Indian population is the largest in the Caribbean, especially in Trinidad. Religion, particularly Hindu practices, shapes Indian identity in Trinidad.

Author Sherry-Ann Singh argues in her book, The Ramayana Tradition and Socio-Religious Change in Trinidad, 1917-1990, that religion should be seen as a key part of how Indo-Trinidadian Hindus see themselves, not just a side issue.

Who is Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Kamla Persad-Bissessar was the first woman to become Prime Minister, Attorney General and Opposition Leader of Trinidad & Tobago. She was the first woman of Indian origin to lead a country outside India.

She was born to Indian-origin Hindu parents. Her father worked for Texaco. Her mother ran a roti shop after working as a maid and labourer.