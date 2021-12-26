Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  PM Modi expresses grief at Tutu's death

PM Modi expresses grief at Tutu's death

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of the 90-year-old Tutu earlier in the day 
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST PTI

Expressing grief over Tutu's death, PM Modi said he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered

NEW DELHI : Paying tributes to Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered.  

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of the 90-year-old Tutu earlier in the day. 

Modi said, "Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

