PM Modi expresses grief at Tutu's death

PM Modi expresses grief at Tutu's death1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
Expressing grief over Tutu's death, PM Modi said he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered
NEW DELHI : Paying tributes to Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of the 90-year-old Tutu earlier in the day.
Modi said, "Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace."
