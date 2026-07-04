PM Modi extends July 4 wishes to Trump on ‘behalf of 1.4 billion Indians’ — ‘May the next 250 years bring greater...’

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence.”

“India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good,” Modi said. “May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.”