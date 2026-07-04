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PM Modi extends July 4 wishes to Trump on ‘behalf of 1.4 billion Indians’ — ‘May the next 250 years bring greater...’

“May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights,” said PM Modi

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published4 Jul 2026, 08:16 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. (File Photo)(AP)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended “warmest congratulations” to US President Donald Trump on America's 250th birthday on behalf of “1.4 billion Indians”.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence.”

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“India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good,” Modi said. “May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.”

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What message did PM Modi convey to President Trump on America's 250th anniversary?

PM Modi extended warmest congratulations to President Trump and the American people, emphasizing the shared values and friendship between India and the United States.

2
Why is July 4 significant for the United States?

July 4 marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, a pivotal event that proclaimed the colonies' independence from British rule and laid the foundation for the nation.

3
How are Americans celebrating the 250th Independence Day?

Americans are commemorating the 250th Independence Day through events, fireworks, parades, and cultural programs nationwide, focusing on themes of liberty and community.

4
What does Semiquincentennial mean in relation to American history?

Semiquincentennial refers to the 250th anniversary, specifically the celebration of 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

5
Should Americans reflect on their history during the 250th anniversary celebrations?

Yes, the 250th anniversary serves as a moment for Americans to reflect on their historical journey, the evolution of democracy, and ongoing ideals of liberty and freedom.

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