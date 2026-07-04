PM Modi extends July 4 wishes to Trump on ‘behalf of 1.4 billion Indians’ — ‘May the next 250 years bring greater...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended “warmest congratulations” to US President Donald Trump on America's 250th birthday on behalf of “1.4 billion Indians”.
In a post on X, Modi wrote, “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence.”
“India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good,” Modi said. “May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.”
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PM Modi extended warmest congratulations to President Trump and the American people, emphasizing the shared values and friendship between India and the United States.
July 4 marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, a pivotal event that proclaimed the colonies' independence from British rule and laid the foundation for the nation.
Americans are commemorating the 250th Independence Day through events, fireworks, parades, and cultural programs nationwide, focusing on themes of liberty and community.
Semiquincentennial refers to the 250th anniversary, specifically the celebration of 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Yes, the 250th anniversary serves as a moment for Americans to reflect on their historical journey, the evolution of democracy, and ongoing ideals of liberty and freedom.