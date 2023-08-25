PM Modi first Indian prime minister to visit Greece in 40 years. Check full agenda here1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Greece, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years, to strengthen ties and explore cooperation in various areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Greece from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he attended the BRICS summit. The visit was at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years