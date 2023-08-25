PM Modi first Indian prime minister to visit Greece in 40 years

Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Greece, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years, to strengthen ties and explore cooperation in various areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Greece from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he attended the BRICS summit. The visit was at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years

Check the full agenda here: As he arrives in Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception

PM Modi will meet his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the discussion will around deepening the ties between the two nations.

He will also meet with the President.

Modi is also scheduled to interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit.

PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and interact with the Indian community there. MEA said in a press release, "Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece."

It further said, "India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties."

‘Opportunity to upgrade old friendship’ Meanwhile, Greek Ambassador to India Dimitrios Ioannou has said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Greece visit, the two countries will upgrade their long friendship.

"We are very happy to welcome him. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister after 40 years. During this visit, we will upgrade our long friendship..." the Greek Ambassador told ANI.

"We (India and Greece) are advancing our cooperation in all important fields including security, culture, trade, economy and technology. This is an important comprehensive partnership... We would like to be the gateway to Europe for India. Our ports can be a gateway for Indian products to enter the European markets..." he said.

The Greek Ambassador also congratulated India for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon.

(With inputs from agencies)