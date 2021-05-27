NEW DELHI: India and France have welcomed the decision on the resumption of free trade talks between India and the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday agreed that “the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps," a statement from Modi’s office said. The two leaders exchanged perspectives during a telephone call on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, India and the EU agreed to restart talks on a free trade pact, a separate investment agreement, and a third on geographical indications. All three were to be negotiated simultaneously. Talks on the FTA will be resumed after a gap of eight years. The two sides also agreed to enhance connectivity not only in India but also in third countries and regions like Africa and Central Asia.

The statement said the two leaders covered “bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Modi thanked Macron for the assistance extended by France to bolster India’s covid response, the statement said. The reference was to France making available liquid medical oxygen as hospitals ran out of oxygen to treat critically ill patients during a particularly brutal second wave of infections in India.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-covid era," the statement said.

Modi also reiterated his invitation to Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit, it added.

