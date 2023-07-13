Modi in Paris: Defence Ministry greenlights Rafale purchase, France ready to offer naval SCALP missile2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:56 PM IST
India's defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation and three Scorpene class submarines from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with France's Naval Group. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to France.
India's defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets made by Dassault Aviation and three Scorpene class submarines to be made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with France's Naval Group. The development comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two day visit to the western country. France has also reportedly also agreed to arm the air independent propulsion equipped Scorpene submarines with a naval cruise missile.
