OPEN APP
Home >News >World >PM Modi gifts 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh

PM Modi gifts 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh

This handout photograph taken on March 27, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Bangladesh's counterpart Sheikh Hasina (R) during their meeting in Dhaka. (Photo by - / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
This handout photograph taken on March 27, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Bangladesh's counterpart Sheikh Hasina (R) during their meeting in Dhaka. (Photo by - / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB)" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2021, 08:34 PM IST ANI

  • Hasina presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to PM Modi
  • She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

During the delegation-level meeting, he also handed over a representational item to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as a symbol of India's gift of 1.2 million COVID vaccine doses.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Relationship going from strength to strength! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more," wrote the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter.

"Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's #NeighbourhoodFirst Policy! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are together for a bilateral meeting," the spokesperson wrote earlier.

Hasina presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to PM Modi. She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence.

Along with that, an exchange of MoUs between India and Bangladesh also took place in the presence of the two leaders.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering. "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest," he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout