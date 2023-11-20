Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 November extended his greetings to Javier Milei for winning the Argentina Presidential elections 2023, expressing his hope to expand the India-Argentina strategic partnership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations @JMilei for the victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working closely with you to diversify and expand India-Argentina strategic partnership."

Considered a far-right conservative leader, Javier Milei, won the Argentina presidential elections in provincial results, reported CNN on Sunday.

According to provisional results, Milei received 55 per cent of votes (13,781,154) with more than 94 per cent of votes counted, CNN reported, citing the data from the country's National Electoral Chamber.

Outside of his controversial plan for dollarization, Milei's political program includes slashing regulations on gun control and transferring authority over the penitentiary system from civilians to the military; both measures are part of a tough-on-crime approach.

He also proposes using public funds to support families who choose to educate their children privately and even privatizing the health sector, which in Argentina has always been in public hands.

Even before official results were announced with a brief speech, his rival Sergio Massa conceded the run-off vote. "Milei is the president elected for the next four years," said Massa, adding that he had already called Milei to congratulate him.

Milei's victory marks an extraordinary rise for the former TV pundit, who entered the race as a political outsider on a promise to "break up with the status quo" - exemplified by Sergio Massa, reported ANI.

According to CNN, his campaign promises to dollarize Argentina, if enacted, and is also expected to thrust the country into new territory.

Milei's unexpected political ascent will be closely scrutinized around the world as a potential sign of a resurgence of far-right populism in the region, reported CNN.

With agency inputs.

