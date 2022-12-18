PM Modi greets Leo Varadkar on Ireland win: 8 things to know

PM Modi greets Leo Varadkar on Ireland win: 8 things to know2 min read . 11:28 AM IST
Leo Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland’s prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian-origin Leo Varadkar on being re-elected as Ireland Prime Minister. Varadkar was confirmed as Ireland's Taoiseach for the second time yesterday.
PM Modi said that he values the historical ties, shared constitutional values and multi-faceted cooperation between India and Ireland.
“Congratulations @LeoVaradkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies," PM Modi tweeted.
Leo Varadkar was elected as Taoiseach by a margin of 87 votes in favour to 62 votes against and one abstention. He received the seal of office from Ireland's President Michael D Higgins, as per the news report quoted by ANI.
"Ireland has never been a failed State, and it is grotesque and dishonest to claim that we are or we were. But we are failing some of our citizens, and it is essential to our success as a country that we put this right," said Varadkar after he was elected as Taoiseach, as quoted by ANI citing The Irish Times.
With Varadkar taking over as Ireland's Taoiseach, Europe gets its third Indian-origin head of government after United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Portugal Premier Antonio Costa.
1) Leo Varadkar, 43, served as Prime Minister between 2017 and 2020 — the country's youngest-ever leader and first openly gay prime minister. He was also Ireland's first biracial taoiseach.
2) He was born in Dublin to an Irish mother who worked as a nurse and an Indian immigrant father who was a doctor. He gained a medical degree from Trinity College, Dublin, and went into general practice. However, he stayed in politics and secured election for Fine Gael in Dublin West in 2007.
3) During the campaign for the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum, Leo Varadkar came out as gay, and became the first serving Irish minister to do so.
4) Varadkar's rise to the top of Irish politics was remarkable in a country dominated by a strict, conservative Catholic morality well into the latter half of the last century.
5) In an acceptance speech, Varadkar promised to resolve the housing and cost of living crisis, offering hope and housing, economic opportunities for all in the country.
6) His tenure as Taoiseach was overshadowed by Brexit and the pandemic during which he re-registered as a doctor and returned to work once a week while continuing to lead the country.
7) Varadkar replaced Micheal Martin as Taoiseach (premier) in a rotation between his Fine Gael and Martin's Fianna Fail parties that is unprecedented in Irish history.
8) He said that attention during his first term had understandably focused on what his election represented for Ireland, which gained independence from Britain a century ago as an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic, conservative nation.
(With inputs from agencies)
