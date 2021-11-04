Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of the Diwali festival on Thursday. The PM wrote, "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali".

दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए।



Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

PM Modi will be celebrating Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in the forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri today. Every year, PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers since he took the office in 2014.

Last year, the prime minister travelled to Longewala border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali.

Tomorrow, on November 5, PM Modi will be visiting Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand where he will unveil the statue, and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

According to the Ministry of Culture, PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth ₹130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over ₹180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

