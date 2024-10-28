‘PM Modi has huge value, can influence end of war’, appeals Zelenskyy as Russia pounds Ukraine

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said that PM Modi has huge value and can significantly influence the end of the Ukraine-Russia war by impacting Russia's economy.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Oct 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that PM Modi has huge value and the potential to affect the Ukraine war's outcome by blocking Russian energy supplies and defence-industrial complex.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has huge value and hence the power to influence the end of the Ukraine war, The Times of India reported. He said PM Modi can check Russian aggression by refusing cheap energy and hence decrease the “capacity of Moscow to wage wars.”

“PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war. This is the huge value of him in any conflict. This is the huge value of India,” TOI quoted the Ukrainian President as saying. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia can be held in India.

Also Read | Jaishankar cites Covid aid, Ukraine stance to show Global South’s trust in India

In an interview with the news daily, Zelenskyy said that the negotiations that need to done must be "according to our format because the war is in our land" and for this the country needs to prepare itself ahead of second Global Peace Summit in November. Notably, Ukraine hosted its first peace summit in Switzerland, in which representatives of 92 countries participated, excluding Russia.

The uncertainty surrounding November 5 US elections, which will majorly influence the conflict as Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory would imply a loss of powerhouse support for Ukraine, is also a concern for Zelenskyy, apart from Russia's recent advances in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Also Read | Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia—and reshaping the war

Apprehensive of a huge setback due to the possibility of supply cut in military aid, Zelenskyy said, “The Victory Plan is not a bargaining chip or a topic of negotiations with Russia… We are not asking for quick Nato membership because that is not possible during the war." As he suggested that Ukraine has a platform for negotiations in the “third hard winter for Ukraine” which is the peace summit, he said, "What we are asking for is invitation to Nato so that in the future nobody can change their opinion,” reported TOI.

Also Read | Putin expresses openness to ending Ukraine war following Trump’s remarks

The developments come at a time when Ukraine is faced with restrictions in using American-supplied long-range weapons to strike Russian military targets in Vladimir Putin's Russia.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 08:02 AM IST
