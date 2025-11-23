PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, discusses defence, talent mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas like innovation, defence and talent mobility.

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more,” PM Modi posted on social media.

The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance trade ties.

“We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet,” Modi added.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which is based on "civilizational connect, shared values, mutual goodwill and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific".

The leaders also underscored their commitment to deepening the India-Japan partnership for regional and global peace, prosperity and stability, it said.

The leaders acknowledged the steady progress made in bilateral ties during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and called for expeditious implementation of the outcomes agreed upon in a wide range of areas such as defense and security, trade and investment, SMEs, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, semiconductors, infrastructure development, technology and innovation, and people- to-people exchanges, the statement said.

They also discussed collaborative opportunities between India and Japan in strategic sectors and exchanged views on regional and global issues, the statement added.

Prime Minister Takaichi also expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in February 2026.

This was the first meeting between PM Modi and Takaichi after she assumed the leadership of her country in October.

Prime Minister Modi visited Japan in August this year.

During his visit, India and Japan firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.

Both countries adopted the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade. Building on the significant progress made towards the 2022–2026 target of JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment from Japan to India, an ambitious new goal of JPY 10 trillion (USD 68 billion) in private investment has been set for the near future.