PM Modi honoured with Order of the Druk Gyalpo – Bhutan's highest civilian award

NEW DELHI : Bhutan has conferred its highest civilian award the “Order of the Druk Gyalpo" – also known as “Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo" on Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on Friday on Twitter and Facebook that he was “overjoyed" to hear “His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo."

The announcement of the award coincided with the occasion of the 114th National Day of Bhutan.

“HM (His Majesty the King of Bhutan) highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," Tshering's office said in his Facebook post.

India and Bhutan share close ties, especially in the economic and defence arenas.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi received the ‘Legion of Merit by the US Government’ award of the US Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

In 2019, Russia conferred ts highest civilian honour ‘Order of St. Andrew’ award on Prime Minister Modi. The UAE also conferred its highest civilian honour ‘Order of Zayed Award’ on Modi in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.